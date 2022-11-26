Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INT. State Street Corp grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,696,000 after buying an additional 459,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 33.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,349,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,489,000 after buying an additional 341,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 447.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 303,309 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after buying an additional 282,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after buying an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INT opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

