Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 4,824 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,824 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 139.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,088,000 after acquiring an additional 627,877 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 42,086.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 462,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Credicorp by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,254,000 after acquiring an additional 308,617 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 3,882.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 275,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 354.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Credicorp Price Performance

Credicorp Profile

Shares of BAP opened at $153.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average is $132.69. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.05 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.