Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 615,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,716,000 after buying an additional 193,586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 433,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter valued at about $23,524,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $89.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.58. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $88.63 and a 12 month high of $94.58.

