Frax (FRAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.34 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $3.34 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,177,827,327 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

