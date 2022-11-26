FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,586,000 after buying an additional 1,228,034 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,492,000 after buying an additional 640,238 shares in the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,235,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 839,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 416,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $144,400 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.38. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

