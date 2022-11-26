FTX Token (FTT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.77 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $459.61 million and $27.77 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00008401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

