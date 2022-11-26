FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $71.06 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.49 or 0.08324612 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00489844 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.91 or 0.30053906 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

