FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $23,592.00 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Testa sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $23,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,107.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FVCBankcorp Price Performance
FVCB stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $278.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.31.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 33.48%. Analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp
About FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
