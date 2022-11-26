FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $23,592.00 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Testa sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $23,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,107.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FVCB stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $278.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.31.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 33.48%. Analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 130,401 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,253,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 81,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

