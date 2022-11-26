G. Willi-Food International Ltd. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ WILC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. G. Willi-Food International has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $747 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.54.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Further Reading

