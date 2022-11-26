G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (WILC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:WILC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. G. Willi-Food International has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $747 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.54.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.41%.

About G. Willi-Food International

Separately, TheStreet downgraded G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

