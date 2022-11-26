Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GMDA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $3,800,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $1,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

