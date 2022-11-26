Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) vs. Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Financial Comparison

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) and Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Necessity Retail REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 6 1 2.70 Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus target price of $54.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. Necessity Retail REIT has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.24%. Given Necessity Retail REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Necessity Retail REIT is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Necessity Retail REIT has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Necessity Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 47.91% 17.12% 5.70% Necessity Retail REIT -21.84% -5.30% -2.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Necessity Retail REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 10.77 $534.09 million $2.44 21.01 Necessity Retail REIT $335.16 million 2.64 -$40.18 million ($0.88) -7.50

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Necessity Retail REIT. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 115.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Necessity Retail REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Necessity Retail REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Necessity Retail REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

About Necessity Retail REIT

(Get Rating)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.