GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on GAP from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.30.

GAP Stock Up 0.7 %

GPS stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76 and a beta of 1.80. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.02%.

Insider Activity at GAP

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in GAP by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 205,966 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 364.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 275,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 216,162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 29.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

