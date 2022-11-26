Gateway Protocol (GWP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $71.31 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $71.31 million and $1.18 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00015945 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gateway Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.55 or 0.08347663 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00492147 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.07 or 0.29934728 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.6285478 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,196,429.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gateway Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gateway Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.