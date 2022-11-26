General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Trimmed by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $253.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

