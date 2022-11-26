General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Trimmed by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $253.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
