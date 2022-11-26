George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Buys 550 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,024.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,024.97.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,200 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00.

George Weston Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WN stock traded up C$0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$166.74. 102,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48. The company has a market cap of C$23.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$130.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$149.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$151.40.

George Weston Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

WN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins cut George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$189.00.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

