Gifto (GTO) Trading Up 11.8% This Week

Gifto (GTO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Gifto has a total market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.28 or 0.08289813 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00494403 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.25 or 0.30069962 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.