goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on goeasy from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on goeasy from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $146.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average is $86.09.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

