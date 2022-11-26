Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
GOGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Gogo to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Gogo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 342,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,888. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.25. Gogo has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
