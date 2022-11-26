Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) PT Set at $0.76 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price target on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Lowers Cash Costs/Preparing a Maiden Resource” and dated November 16, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Golden Minerals from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

