Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after buying an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,333,250,000 after buying an additional 915,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after buying an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after buying an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after buying an additional 622,878 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL opened at $36.36 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

