HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Centogene Price Performance

Centogene stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Centogene has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

