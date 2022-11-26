Head to Head Comparison: Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) versus BARK (NYSE:BARK)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ulta Beauty and BARK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 0 5 16 1 2.82 BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $485.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.33%. BARK has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 216.46%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

This table compares Ulta Beauty and BARK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $8.63 billion 2.66 $985.84 million $21.35 21.00 BARK $507.41 million 0.55 -$68.30 million ($0.44) -3.59

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ulta Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 12.08% 64.33% 22.62% BARK -13.95% -40.39% -20.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of BARK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats BARK on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

About BARK

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.