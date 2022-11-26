Head to Head Contrast: Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) & Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Swvl has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quhuo has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Quhuo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $38.35 million 1.23 -$141.42 million N/A N/A Quhuo $631.65 million 0.01 -$24.78 million ($2.70) -0.52

This table compares Swvl and Quhuo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Quhuo has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Swvl and Quhuo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 0 1 2 0 2.67 Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Swvl presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1,121.77%. Quhuo has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,020.14%. Given Quhuo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quhuo is more favorable than Swvl.

Profitability

This table compares Swvl and Quhuo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A Quhuo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quhuo beats Swvl on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies, as well as freight services. In addition, the company engages in the development of computer software and applications; and investment holding activities. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

