Head-To-Head Review: Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) & Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Metro Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $7.68 billion 3.01 $1.73 billion $3.18 12.61 Metro Bank $727.58 million N/A -$341.30 million N/A N/A

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 2 0 3.00 Metro Bank 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grupo Financiero Banorte and Metro Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte 21.35% 15.72% 2.03% Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte beats Metro Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,151 branches, 9,668 ATMs, and 154,443 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, including business and community instant access deposit and fixed term deposit, business notice account, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business loan calculator accounts; business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loan, and recovery loan scheme. In addition, the company offers private banking services, such as private bank, saving, foreign currency, and money management accounts; and partnership loans, overdrafts, unsecured consumer lending, automotive finance, and digital lending products for SMEs. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

