Hedera Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $969.05 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00078800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00062117 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024073 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04967547 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,147,181.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

