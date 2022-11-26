Helium (HNT) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Helium has a market cap of $323.71 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00014715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009494 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.72 or 0.08358872 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00491427 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,611,229 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
