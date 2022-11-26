HI (HI) Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. HI has a total market capitalization of $92.92 million and $660,601.20 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,526.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010470 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040224 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00239885 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.03359582 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $682,827.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

