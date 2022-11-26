HI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $693,190.29 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, HI has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $92.95 million and approximately $693,190.29 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,621.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010379 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00040406 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022548 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00239596 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.03354215 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $748,481.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

