Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Cut by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 407,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 29,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

HON opened at $220.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.20. The stock has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.