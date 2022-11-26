Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.97.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

HBM opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

