Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Evergreen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergreen Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVGR opened at $10.18 on Friday. Evergreen Co. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

About Evergreen

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

