Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Data Knights Acquisition worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKDCA. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 3.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,476,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 42,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 119.4% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DKDCA stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Read More

