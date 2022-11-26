Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240,954 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.97% of Cantaloupe worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 544,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 166,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

CTLP opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $243.57 million, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cantaloupe Profile

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.