Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $9.56 Million Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,571 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.60% of EchoStar worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

EchoStar Price Performance

EchoStar Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $17.44 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

