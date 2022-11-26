Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ferrari by 290.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 40.1% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 75,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Ferrari stock opened at $218.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $271.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

