Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $6.75 Million in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 670,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,747,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.60% of Relativity Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the second quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACY stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. Relativity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Relativity Acquisition Profile

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

