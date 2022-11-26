Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $9.21 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,633,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.7 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $389.06 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.38.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.