Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $6.33 Million Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 207,338 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,507.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

