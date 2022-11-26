Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 150,000 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of NortonLifeLock worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 307,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

