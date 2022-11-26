Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 75,000 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Crown at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Shares of CCK opened at $82.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

