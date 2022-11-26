Huobi BTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $121,313.26 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $647.70 million and $121,313.26 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for $16,620.58 or 1.00239347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

