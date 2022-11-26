ICON (ICX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.60 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. ICON has a market cap of $160.79 million and $2.60 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

