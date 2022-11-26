ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $262.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.80.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ICON Public from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ICLR opened at $219.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.40 and its 200-day moving average is $211.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $313.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2,555.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

