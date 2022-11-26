iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stake Lessened by Bardin Hill Management Partners LP

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lessened its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,763 shares during the period. iHeartMedia comprises about 1.1% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 0.39% of iHeartMedia worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. 194,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,543. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.64.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $988.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHRT. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 14,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

