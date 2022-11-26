Ikarian Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Ikarian Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,729 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $4.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCLI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

