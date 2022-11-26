Ikarian Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Verastem worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Verastem by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Trading Down 1.6 %

Verastem stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 506,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.62. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Verastem

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verastem in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

