Ikarian Capital LLC Grows Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 302,846 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 62.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $68,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 23.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 159.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VKTX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. 161,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.