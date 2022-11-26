Ikarian Capital LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Terns Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TERN. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TERN traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $6.03. 28,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,382. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $226.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terns Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,581,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TERN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Further Reading

