Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 21.24% of Enveric Biosciences worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 35.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,252,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 330,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares during the last quarter.

Enveric Biosciences Trading Up 0.7 %

ENVB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.09. 23,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,098. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $73.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

